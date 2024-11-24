Assam's Jhumur Dance To Take Centre Stage At Investor Meet Next Year

The Jhumur dance, a traditional folk dance from the tea tribe communities of Assam, will take centre stage at the global investor summit to be held in the state in February 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this will be an opportunity to showcase the rich culture of the state to people coming from around the world.

Having previously created a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance, the state government had, earlier this year, expressed a desire to recreate a performance of similar proportions with the Jhumur dance. As the Chief Minister announced ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’, the global investor summit to be held next year in the state, he said that it would be the perfect opportunity to display Assam’s cultural heritage.

He said, “As investors from across the country and the world will be here for the summit, we will present the long-discussed Jhumur dance of the tea tribes. The performance will be on either day of the event. There will be 32 women each from over 800 tea gardens, and men in the same proportion. In all, there will be over 7,500 dancers and artists participating.”

“Detailed guidelines including master training workshops, LAC-level workshops, district-level performances, and rehearsals in Guwahati will be completed in time for the summit. On either the 24th or 25th, the world will witness a part of Assam’s rich culture,” added Sarma.

Advantage Assam 2.0

Notably, the Assam government has decided to organize a massive global investor summit next year. First held in 2018, this will be the second instalment of the event that will see investors from around the world and across India flock to the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the summit will officially be known as “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” and will be held over two days—February 24 and 25.

