Jharkhand Polls: Champai Soren Slams Congress, JMM for Ignoring Adivasi Issues

Ahead of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing them of neglecting the rights and welfare of the Adivasi community.

Soren, who is contesting from the Saraikela constituency, alleged that both parties have a history of injustice towards the people of Jharkhand.

Speaking on Tuesday, Soren said, “The Congress cannot be trusted in Jharkhand. They have always been unjust to the people of the state. It was the Congress that crushed the Jharkhand Andolan and caused the martyrdom of countless individuals fighting for the state’s rights. They have failed to understand the pain and struggles of the Adivasis and Moolnivasis.”

The BJP leader claimed a strong wave of support for his party across the state, from Santhal Parganas to Palamu. “The people are demanding change. There is a clear BJP wave in all constituencies,” Soren asserted, emphasizing his party’s commitment to addressing long-standing issues faced by the tribal communities.

Soren also accused the Congress and JMM of turning a blind eye to the problem of infiltration, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region. He alleged that infiltrators were exploiting Adivasis by forcefully marrying women and creating families, an issue he described as deeply concerning.

“This infiltration is one of the biggest challenges in Jharkhand. The ruling alliance is ignoring it for vote-bank politics, completely sidelining the Adivasis' struggles. Only the BJP has the resolve to put an end to Bangladeshi infiltration,” he stated.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting in 43 of the state’s 81 assembly seats. The second phase, covering the remaining 38 seats, is scheduled for November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. Campaigning for the second phase officially ended on Monday at 5 PM.