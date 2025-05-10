Home Ministry Notices Media Channels ‘To Refrain From Using Civil Defence Air Raid Siren Sounds’

The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has come out with an advisory for the media channels to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens in their programmes other than community awareness drives.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 (1) (w) (i) of the Civil Defence Act 1968, all media channels are hereby requested to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Sirens sounds in their programmes other than for educating the community”, the MHA advisory reads.

The advisory added further that routine use of the siren sound may reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards the Air Raid Sirens, and civilians may misunderstand it as a routine matter used by media channels, during the actual air raids.

The advisory has been signed by Umesh Sharma, ADG CD (Comm).

Official Notice MHA

