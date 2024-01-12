How to Reach Ayodhya: Train, Bus, and Air Routes

How to Reach Ayodhya: Planning a trip to the spiritual city of Ayodhya? No worries, we've got you covered! With the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, Ayodhya is drawing pilgrims and explorers from all over India and beyond. This article is your go-to guide for effortlessly reaching Ayodhya, providing insights into train, bus, and air travel options for your pilgrimage or exploration needs.

Travel to Ayodhya By Train - A Comfortable Journey

Ayodhya Junction, the city's well-connected railway station, offers a budget-friendly way to travel from major Indian cities. Direct trains from Lucknow, Delhi, Allahabad, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur provide convenience, with connecting trains for those traveling from farther regions. Popular train routes, like Delhi to Ayodhya and Varanasi to Ayodhya, offer diverse options. Booking tickets online through platforms like IRCTC ensures a hassle-free experience.

Travel to Ayodhya By Bus - Affordable Alternatives

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses regularly travel between Ayodhya and neighboring cities, offering a cost-effective alternative for shorter distances. Private bus operators extend options, covering various routes. Booking bus tickets online streamlines the process and enhances flexibility for your travel plans.

Travel to Ayodhya By Air - Convenient Flying

While Ayodhya's airport is in development, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport serves as the primary air gateway. Major airlines with domestic and international connections make it a convenient option for travelers coming from afar. Taxis and buses at the airport ensure a comfortable 130-kilometer journey to Ayodhya.

Travel to Ayodhya - For International Travelers

International travelers can fly into New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport or Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for easy access to Ayodhya. Direct connections to Lucknow from various foreign airlines simplify the travel process.

Travel Tips for Making Your Journey to Ayodhya Better