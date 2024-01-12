Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Full Schedule; Delhi will observe Diwali on 22nd January

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Full Schedule: Interested in knowing when the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled? Mark your calendars for January 22, the culmination of a seven-day ceremony. On this significant day, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, aligning with the auspicious Mrigasira Nakshatra, creating a momentous occasion.
The meticulous planning ensures that devotees can actively participate in the festivities while adhering to established guidelines, fostering an inclusive and spiritually enriching experience for everyone involved.
The Ram Mandir Seven-Day Schedule of Rituals presents a thoughtfully designed journey filled with traditions and celebrations. Commencing on January 16 with an atonement ceremony and Dashvidh bath, the schedule sets the tone for the grand consecration ceremony to be held on January 22nd, 2024.
January 16, 2024: Dashvidh Bath marks the initiation, focusing on purification through atonement ceremonies.
January 17, 2024: Ganesh Ambika Puja begins with the worship of Lord Ganesha, followed by the significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
January 18, 2024: Varun Puja involves special rituals such as Mandap entry puja, vastu puja, and Varun puja, marking the commencement of the consecration of life.
January 19, 2024: Navagraha Sthapana sees the preparation of a Yagya fire pit, ignited with Vedic mantras, a ritual of profound significance for devotees.
January 20, 2024: Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas involve the sanctum sanctorium purification with 81 Kalash and Vastu peace rituals, contributing to the temple's sanctity.
January 21, 2024: Shayadhivas witnesses the ceremonial bathing of Ram Lala, accompanied by Yagya rituals, creating a spiritually enriched atmosphere.
January 22, 2024: The grand culmination with the Worship and Consecration of Ram Lalla, aligning with the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra, a moment eagerly awaited by devotees.
As Delhi gears up for a Diwali spectacle, join us in exploring the lively schedule of events planned across the city on January 22, synchronized with the historic Ram Mandir Inauguration. From traditional rituals to lively markets, discover the fusion of spirituality and festivity that promises to make this day truly memorable.
Schedule Highlights:
A grand Bhandara awaits at Kashmiri Gate, creating a festive feast for all.
Kamla Nagar dazzles with garlands, adding a touch of elegance to the celebration.
Saffron flags flutter in Khan Market, symbolizing the cultural richness of the occasion.
Laxmi Nagar resonates with the enchanting verses of Sunderkand, adding a spiritual touch to the festivities.
Dariba Kalan radiates Diwali-like brilliance with stunning lighting arrangements.
Bhagirath Palace becomes a hub of sweetness as boxes of laddus are distributed in abundance.
Naya Bazaar transforms into a beacon of light with beautiful lighting arrangements.
Sarojini Nagar Market glows with the brilliance of 21 thousand lamps, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.
Lajpat Nagar market is adorned with saffron balloons and flags, reflecting the festive spirit.
Special arrangements unfold in Rohini, enhancing the celebration across the city.
Chandni Chowk witnesses unique decorations, resonating with the historical charm of the area.
Sadar Bazaar comes alive with a Shobha yatra, showcasing the grandeur of the festivities.
Various markets, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Maliwada, Kinari Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, and Tank Road, contribute to the nationwide fervor by dispatching goods to other cities.
While flags and badges are available for purchase, ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 300 and Rs 50 respectively, exquisite models of the Ram Mandir are capturing attention, priced between Rs 200 to Rs 1000. Markets are abuzz with kurtas and T-shirts featuring images of Lord Ram, adding a cultural touch to the festive season. The demand for earthen lamps, rangoli, sweets, gift items, flower arrangements, orchestras, tents, decorations, and electric strings is witnessing a surge, reflecting the diverse shopping interests of Delhiites.