Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Full Schedule; Delhi will observe Diwali on 22nd January

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Full Schedule: Interested in knowing when the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is scheduled? Mark your calendars for January 22, the culmination of a seven-day ceremony. On this significant day, Lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, aligning with the auspicious Mrigasira Nakshatra, creating a momentous occasion.

The meticulous planning ensures that devotees can actively participate in the festivities while adhering to established guidelines, fostering an inclusive and spiritually enriching experience for everyone involved.

The Ram Mandir Seven-Day Schedule of Rituals presents a thoughtfully designed journey filled with traditions and celebrations. Commencing on January 16 with an atonement ceremony and Dashvidh bath, the schedule sets the tone for the grand consecration ceremony to be held on January 22nd, 2024.