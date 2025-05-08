'If Only Civilians Were Killed, Why State Funerals?' India Slams Pakistan

India has decisively rejected Pakistan’s claims that only civilians were killed in the precision strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor, pointing to the disturbing involvement of Pakistan Army officers in funerals held at the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) compound in Muridke. These developments come in the wake of Pakistan’s attempt to downplay the scale of the operation’s success by painting it as a civilian tragedy.

During a second briefing following the successful strikes, India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, questioned the authenticity of Pakistan’s narrative. He drew attention to video evidence showing Pakistan Army personnel attending the funerals of individuals eliminated in the strike. The funerals, which were conducted with national flags draped over the coffins, were in stark contrast to Pakistan’s claim of civilian deaths, leading Misri to ask, “If only civilians were killed, I wonder what message this picture [of army officers participating in terrorist funerals] actually sends.”

Misri’s comments were aimed squarely at undermining the Pakistani narrative, highlighting that the victims were, in fact, terrorists. He further noted the absurdity of awarding state funerals to those associated with terrorist organizations. "Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to us," he said, questioning the rationale behind honoring such individuals with military-style burials.

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "... It's also odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out with coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being accorded. The individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving state… pic.twitter.com/HxN233NFaO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

The funerals took place at the Muridke compound, which has long been a hub of extremist activity. Located just 30 km from Lahore, the site is infamous for its links to LeT, the terror group behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It was also where Ajmal Kasab and the other 26/11 attackers were trained. The compound has hosted several high-profile terror figures, including David Headley and Tahawwur Rana, and was funded by Osama Bin Laden. Misri’s remarks were underscored by the troubling history of the Muridke site and its continued use for radicalizing operatives involved in cross-border terrorism.

The attack, which was carried out by the Indian Air Force in the pre-dawn hours, specifically targeted Lashkar’s facilities at the Muridke compound, as well as other terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were a direct retaliation to the massacre in Pahalgam on April 22, 2024, where 25 civilians, including tourists, were killed in a brutal terrorist attack.

The airstrikes also hit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Subhanallah complex in Bahawalpur, another notorious center for terrorism. India's response is a reminder that it will not hesitate to target these terror havens in its fight against cross-border terrorism.

The Pakistan Army's involvement in the Muridke funeral prompted sharp reactions from Indian politicians. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora delivered a stinging rebuke, saying, “Plotting. Assisting. Killing. Inciting. Shielding. Training. Arming. Nurturing. That’s what P-A-K-I-S-T-A-N really stands for. Even after 9/11, 26/11, Abbottabad & now #Pahalgam, how much more proof does the world need?”

Misri issued a direct warning to Pakistan, emphasizing that any further attempts at escalation would be met with a robust and appropriate response. “The choice now lies with Pakistan,” he said, underlining that the ball was in Pakistan's court regarding any future actions.

India's Operation Sindoor remains a strong reminder of its commitment to safeguarding its people and responding decisively to terrorism. By challenging Pakistan’s falsehoods and laying bare the truth, India has shown that it will not back down in its fight against terror.