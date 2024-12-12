Incriminating Evidence Seized in NIA's Nationwide Search for JeM Conspiracy Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted coordinated searches at 19 locations across eight states including Assam on Thursday in connection with a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror conspiracy case.
Incriminating materials, including several documents, mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, and hard disks, were seized during the operation, which targeted suspects and close associates of Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a JeM operative arrested in October 2024.
Ayubi had been involved in disseminating propaganda materials for JeM and recruiting and radicalizing youth for the terror outfit.
The searches were carried out in the states of Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Specific locations included Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amravati (Maharashtra), Jhansi, Bareilly, Deoband, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi (Bihar), Hooghly (West Bengal), Baramulla, Reasi, Budgam, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dungarpur (Rajasthan), and Mehsana (Gujarat).
As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with today's searches.
Reports from certain media outlets regarding arrests are incorrect and have been denied by the NIA.
Further investigations into the case are ongoing.