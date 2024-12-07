Recognized Startups Created Over 16.6 Lakh Jobs In India: Piyush Goyal

India’s recognised startups have created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs across more than 55 industries, as reported to Parliament on Friday. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, informed the Rajya Sabha that the IT sector led in job creation with 2,04,119 positions, followed by healthcare and life sciences with 1,47,639, and professional and commercial services with 94,060. Other sectors contributing significantly include education (90,414), human resources (87,983), construction (88,702), food and beverages (88,468), agriculture (83,307), and artificial intelligence (23,918), according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data.

India currently hosts over 1,46,000 DPIIT-recognised startups and boasts more than 100 unicorns. Goyal highlighted the government's continuous efforts to foster the growth of the startup ecosystem and enhance job creation under the Startup India initiative. Key initiatives include the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), which support startups at different stages of their business journey.

The government has also launched various programs, such as the States’ Startup Ranking, National Startup Awards, and Innovation Week, to aid in the holistic development of the startup ecosystem. "Digital platforms such as the Startup India Hub portal and Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) enable easy access to resources and startup ecosystem collaboration," Goyal said. These efforts are further supported by regulatory reforms and ecosystem development events.

In addition, the government introduced the ‘Startup India Hub’ portal, which serves as a central platform for stakeholders to access resources and information. The BHASKAR platform has been launched to streamline collaboration among key ecosystem players, enabling startups, particularly those from non-metro cities, to connect with the larger entrepreneurial network.