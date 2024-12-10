INDIA Bloc Moves No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairperson Dhankhar

In a historic first, the Congress-led opposition on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of conducting the proceedings in an “extremely partisan manner.”

This marks a significant development in India’s parliamentary history, highlighting the growing tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge of communications, addressed the media, explaining that all parties within the opposition INDIA bloc had no option but to submit the motion against Dhankhar.

"It has been a very painful decision for the INDIA parties to take, but in the interests of parliamentary democracy, they have had to take this step," Ramesh stated, adding that the move was prompted by the Chairperson's conduct, which they believe has been biased during the proceedings of the House.

ALL parties belonging to the INDIA group have had no option but to formally submit a no-confidence motion against the learned Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the extremely partisan manner in which he has been conducting the proceedings of the Council of States. It has… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 10, 2024

The no-confidence motion was submitted to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, with signatories from key opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, DMK, and RJD. The motion was filed amid widespread chaos in both Houses of Parliament, which saw a clash between BJP MPs and opposition members over various issues, including allegations of links between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros.

The disruption led to the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the day, adding to the ongoing turmoil of the Winter Session, which began on November 25. With the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holding a majority, the no-confidence motion is expected to be defeated.

However, the INDIA bloc's decision to move forward with it is seen as a strong statement against Dhankhar's impartiality as Chairperson, with opposition members alleging that he has repeatedly denied them the opportunity to speak in the House.

The BJP has been embroiled in a heated battle with the opposition over various allegations, including bribery charges against the Adani Group. In recent days, the BJP has attempted to counter these allegations by accusing Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of having links with George Soros. Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, have both been linked to Soros by the BJP, with claims that Soros' foundation has supported the cause of an independent Kashmir.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, further escalated the issue on Monday, describing the alleged connection between Sonia Gandhi and Soros as a “serious” matter.

Rijiju called for all political parties, including Congress, to unite against what he termed as “anti-India forces.” The BJP's allegations have caused a stir within the opposition, particularly as they accuse the government of using these tactics to deflect attention from the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group.

As the no-confidence motion moves forward, it is clear that the political friction in Parliament will continue to escalate, with both sides digging in their heels. The INDIA bloc’s action, though unlikely to succeed in the Rajya Sabha, has underscored the growing divide over the conduct of parliamentary proceedings and the broader political landscape.