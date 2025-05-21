India Expels Second Pakistani Diplomat for Espionage

India on Wednesday declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as “persona non grata” and ordered his immediate expulsion for alleged espionage activities. This marks the second such expulsion within a span of just over a week, underscoring the deepening distrust between the two neighbours.

Advertisment

The External Affairs Ministry confirmed the action, stating that the diplomat was found engaging in activities incompatible with his official status in India. Without divulging specific details of the espionage charges, the ministry emphasized the seriousness of the offence and mandated the official to leave Indian soil within 24 hours.

Saad Warraich, the chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, was formally issued a demarche and warned to ensure that none of the Pakistani mission’s staff misuses diplomatic privileges. The ministry’s statement highlighted India’s resolve to prevent any diplomatic personnel from undermining its national security.

This development follows the expulsion of another Pakistani staffer on May 13 under similar allegations. The recent crackdown is part of a broader security sweep, with Indian law enforcement agencies arresting at least 12 individuals across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over the last fortnight for their involvement in a Pakistan-linked espionage network.

Punjab Police, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended two persons linked to spying activities coordinated by a Pakistani national at the High Commission. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that one suspect was arrested for passing sensitive military movement information to a handler in Pakistan. Subsequent interrogations led to the identification and arrest of a second accused.

The diplomatic tensions come on the heels of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In response, India imposed stringent punitive measures on Pakistan, including the expulsion of three defence attachés from the Pakistan High Commission and a mutual reduction in diplomatic staff numbers from 55 to 30.

Tensions further intensified after India launched “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-administered territories. The ensuing four-day military confrontations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.