India to Join US-Led Pax Silica to Strengthen AI, Supply Chains Today

India is set to formally join Pax Silica, the US-led initiative on artificial intelligence and supply chain security, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The move aligns India with a coalition of allies advancing a new economic security consensus and underscores AI’s role as a transformative force for global prosperity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised India’s growing leadership in AI and emerging technologies, noting that initiatives like Pax Silica complement the country’s MANAV AI Vision, which prioritises ethics, accountable governance, national data sovereignty, accessibility, and legal compliance.

Pax Silica

Pax Silica, the US Department of State’s flagship program on AI and supply chain security, emphasises reliable supply chains as crucial to mutual economic stability. Signatories include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK, while participants such as Canada, the Netherlands, the European Union, OECD, and Taiwan remain non-signatory contributors.

During the summit, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will visit India from February 20–21, joining the US delegation led by Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He will hold bilateral meetings, deliver keynote remarks, and help launch the next phase of the American AI Exports Program, part of the broader AI Action Plan.

India’s Role In Critical Minerals, AI Governance

India’s engagement in Pax Silica follows participation at the Critical Minerals Ministerial led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of structured international cooperation to “de-risk” critical mineral supply chains, warning that excessive concentration poses global risks. India extended its support to the newly launched FORGE initiative, succeeding the US-led Mineral Security Partnership.

Jaishankar noted India’s ongoing initiatives, including the National Critical Minerals Mission and Rare Earth Corridors, to strengthen domestic supply chain resilience. He tweeted, “Spoke at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC today. Underlined challenges of excessive concentration and the importance of de-risking supply chains through structured international cooperation.”

MANAV Vision

At the summit, PM Narendra Modi outlined India’s MANAV AI Vision, emphasising a human-centric and globally responsible approach. The framework, Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate, sets the roadmap for AI as a shared resource that serves humanity.

Modi stressed that AI must prioritise accessibility for all, especially the Global South, and align profits with ethical purpose. He outlined three key pillars for responsible AI deployment: a trusted global data framework, transparent ‘glass box’ safety rules, and embedding human values into AI systems. These principles aim to foster inclusive, sustainable, and ethical technological growth while strengthening India’s role in global AI governance.