India Launches UPI–UPU Integration at Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, unveiled the UPI–UPU Integration project at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai, calling it a landmark initiative to transform cross-border remittances and advance financial inclusion worldwide.

Developed jointly by the Department of Posts, NPCI International Payments Limited, and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the project integrates India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform, combining the extensive reach of the postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

Describing it as “more than a technology launch, but a social compact,” Scindia said the partnership will enable families across borders to transfer money instantly, securely, and at lower cost, while reinforcing the postal sector’s role as a trusted community service provider. The minister also announced that India will contribute USD 10 million during this cycle to support innovation, e-commerce, digital payments, as well as training and capacity building. Additionally, he confirmed India’s candidature for the UPU’s Council of Administration and Postal Operations Council, underscoring the country’s commitment to a connected, inclusive, and sustainable global postal system.

Highlighting India’s inclusive financial model, Scindia noted that Aadhaar, Jan Dhan, and India Post Payments Bank have collectively enabled over 560 million bank accounts, the majority in women’s names, while India Post handled more than 900 million letters and parcels last year. “This is the scale and spirit of inclusion we bring to the global stage,” he said.

Scindia described the UPI–UPU integration as a transformative step. India’s real-time payment system, UPI, processed over 185 billion transactions worth USD 2.83 trillion in 2024–25, representing nearly half of global digital payments. Previously hindered by high fees and delays, millions of Indians can now remit money faster and more affordably, with UPI already accepted in markets ranging from the Gulf to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Linking UPI to the UPU Interconnection Platform, he said, will make cross-border remittances “as simple as sending a text.”

For the Indian diaspora, the initiative promises instant and affordable money transfers, while postal administrations gain new revenue streams and reinforce their community role. India views the project as part of its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goal of reducing global remittance costs to below 3% by 2030.

“India comes to you not with proposals, but with partnership,” Scindia concluded. “We believe in resilience, creating interoperable solutions that avoid costly fragmentation, and in trust, linking payments, identity, addressing, and logistics to make global commerce seamless.”

Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), lauded India’s leadership in financial services, highlighting its role as Co-Chair of the Postal Operations Council and its significant contributions to international remittances. He congratulated the Government of India for its steadfast commitment to supporting UPU initiatives, emphasizing New Delhi’s active role in strengthening global postal and financial networks.

