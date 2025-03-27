India Not a ‘Dharamshala,’ Says Amit Shah as Immigration Bill Passes

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aimed at bolstering national security, streamlining immigration processes, and ensuring better monitoring of foreign nationals in India. During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the government’s commitment to welcoming legitimate visitors while taking strict action against those posing security threats.

Advertisment

India Welcomes Genuine Visitors, Warns Against Security Threats

Speaking in the House, Shah affirmed that India remains open to tourists, students, business professionals, and those seeking healthcare services. However, he stressed that individuals with malicious intent would face stringent scrutiny.

“Those who pose a threat to national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. India is not a ‘dharamshala’ (shelter home). If someone comes to contribute to the country’s development, they are always welcome,” he stated.

He further elaborated that the proposed legislation would enhance national security, boost economic growth, and support the education and healthcare sectors. The bill seeks to provide real-time updates on all foreign nationals entering the country.

#WATCH | Delhi | Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they enter India through… pic.twitter.com/pGAfxod7Et — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

Clampdown on Illegal Infiltration

Addressing concerns about illegal immigration, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, Shah warned that individuals misusing India’s refuge policies for personal gain were making the country vulnerable. He assured that the government would take decisive action against such infiltrators if they disrupted national peace and security.

Amit Shah Criticizes Trinamool Congress Over Border Security

Taking a direct swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal, Shah accused it of failing to curb illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. He highlighted that despite multiple requests, the state government had not provided land for the completion of the remaining 450 km of border fencing.

"Whenever fencing work is initiated, ruling party workers resort to hooliganism and religious sloganeering. The West Bengal government is showing leniency towards infiltrators," he alleged.

The Home Minister further claimed that fake Aadhaar cards were being issued to illegal immigrants, with the highest number found in South 24 Parganas. Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects in West Bengal, Shah asserted, "Don’t worry, we will form the government in Bengal next year, and the remaining fencing will be completed."

Key Provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The bill introduces stringent penalties for unauthorized entry, fraudulent documentation, and overstaying. Key provisions include:

Stronger Penalties: Individuals using forged passports or visas to enter, stay, or exit India will face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.

Mandatory Reporting: Hotels, universities, hospitals, and other institutions must report foreign visitors to facilitate tracking of overstaying individuals.

Strict Entry Regulations: Any foreigner entering India without valid travel documents will face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, or both.

Revamping Existing Laws: The bill seeks to replace four existing legislations—the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000.