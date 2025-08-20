India Post Launches ₹5,800 Crore Advanced Postal Technology Project

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced the nationwide rollout of India Post’s Rs 5,800-crore Advanced Postal Technology (APT), aimed at transforming the postal service into a world-class public logistics organization. The new infrastructure enables mobile-ready services and real-time decision-making, bringing India Post on par with modern logistics companies.

“Thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by @IndiaPostOffice, a historic milestone in Bharat’s digital journey. Supported by an investment of Rs 5,800 crore under IT 2.0, APT will elevate India Post into a world-class public logistics organization,” Scindia said on X.

The new technology platform will allow India Post to handle complete digital transactions and accept UPI payments from customers of any bank.

Earlier, post offices supported UPI transactions only for India Post Payments Bank accounts due to technical limitations.

Scindia said the Advanced Postal Technology (APT) is a fully indigenous platform, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India and Make in India. He added that the new system will “enable real-time decision-making, expand e-commerce reach, reduce operational costs through automation, and provide citizen-first, mobile-ready services anytime, anywhere.”

