India Slams Pakistan at UN: “20,000 Indians Killed in Terror Attacks”

India on Saturday strongly criticised Pakistan for spreading "disinformation" regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, which was suspended following last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the United Nations, India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, stated that the 65-year-old treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan, referred to as the "global epicentre of terror", halts its support for cross-border terrorism.

His remarks came in response to the Pakistani representative raising the Indus Waters Treaty issue at the UN, claiming that “water is life and not a weapon of war.”

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on April 23, a day after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The decision followed New Delhi’s findings of "cross-border linkages" to the heinous assault.

Mr. Harish stated that "India has always acted in a responsible manner as an upper riparian state," while outlining four key points that he said "exposed" Pakistan.

"First, India entered into the Indus Water Treaty 65 years ago in good faith. The preamble of that treaty describes how it was concluded with spirit and friendship. Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of that treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India," he said.

Mr. Harish noted that over 20,000 Indians have lost their lives to terrorist attacks over the past four decades, yet India has demonstrated "extraordinary patience and magnanimity" throughout. He asserted that "Pakistan state-sponsored cross-border terrorism in India seeks to hold hostage the lives of civilians, religious harmony, and economic prosperity."

"Second, in these 65 years, far-reaching fundamental changes have taken place, not only in terms of escalating security concerns through cross-border terror attacks but also growing requirements for producing clean energy, climate change, and demographic change," the Indian Ambassador stated, emphasizing the evolving context surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Technology for dam infrastructure has transformed to ensure safety and efficiency of operations and water use. Some of the old dams are facing serious safety concerns. However, Pakistan has continued to block consistently any changes to this infrastructure and any modifications of the provisions which is permissible under the treaty," he said

Mr. Harish recalled that terrorists attacked the Tulbul navigation project in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012, adding, "These cynical acts continue to endanger the safety of our projects and the lives of civilians."

"Third, India has formally asked Pakistan to discuss modifications on several occasions in the past two years. However, Pakistan continues to reject these, and Pakistan's obstructionist approach continues to prevent the exercise of full utilisation of the legitimate rights by India," he stated.

"Four, it is against this backdrop that India has finally announced that the treaty will be in abeyance until Pakistan, which is a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism," Mr Harish added.

"It is clear that it is Pakistan which remains in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack. Following evidence of cross-border links, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan responded with a massive missile and drone attack, which was successfully thwarted. In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. The hostilities ended with a ceasefire on May 10.

