Pakistan Rejects IndiGo Pilot’s Airspace Request Amid Flight Turbulence

An IndiGo flight operating on the Delhi-Srinagar route encountered sudden and severe turbulence on Wednesday after flying into an unexpected hailstorm, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency. The incident, which left over 220 passengers shaken — including a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs — has sparked an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flight 6E 2142, carrying prominent Trinamool leaders such as Derek O’Brien, Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Manas Bhunia, and Mamata Thakur, faced violent turbulence while flying over the Amritsar region. To avoid the hazardous weather conditions, the pilot sought permission from Lahore Air Traffic Control (ATC) to temporarily divert through Pakistani airspace. However, this request was denied, forcing the aircraft to maintain its original flight path and confront the turbulence head-on.

Despite the turbulence, the pilot managed to safely land the plane at Srinagar Airport. IndiGo confirmed that the flight crew adhered strictly to established safety protocols, and the passengers were promptly attended to after landing. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection and maintenance as a precaution.

The denial of airspace permission comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives. Pakistan has since closed its airspace to Indian carriers, a move reciprocated by India for Pakistani airlines.

Sagarika Ghose, one of the MPs on board, described the ordeal as a “near-death experience,” recalling the intense fear felt by passengers. “People were screaming, praying, and panicking,” she said. “Hats off to the pilot who brought us through that. When we landed, we saw the nose of the plane had blown up.” The delegation expressed their gratitude to the pilot for his calm and expert handling of the crisis.

Videos circulating on social media captured the harrowing moments inside the cabin, showing passengers gripping their seats tightly and offering prayers as the plane rocked violently.