India’s Diplomatic Push on Pahalgam Attack Gains US Backing, China Calls for Investigation

In a recent diplomatic development, China has called for an "impartial investigation" into the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, while urging both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions. The appeal came following a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, as tensions between the two nations escalated after the attack.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today held a telephone conversation with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.



DPM/FM briefed FM Wang Yi on current regional

The Chinese government has emphasized that conflict between India and Pakistan "serves neither the fundamental interests of India and Pakistan nor regional peace and stability." Wang Yi further stated that China hopes both countries will "exercise restraint, move toward each other, and work to de-escalate tensions," according to a Chinese readout of the conversation, published in The Global Times. China reiterated its support for Pakistan's "legitimate security concerns" and its role as a "strategic cooperative partner."

Pakistan, meanwhile, has continued its efforts to gather diplomatic support amid India's punitive measures following the attack. In the aftermath, India announced a series of steps, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, expelling Pakistani defense advisers, and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals. India also closed the Attari border and is building its case regarding Pakistan's alleged involvement in the attack, which saw four gunmen targeting tourists near Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including 25 Indians and one foreign national.

In response to India's accusations, Pakistan has denied any links to the terrorists involved in the attack and has imposed countermeasures, including closing the Wagah border and calling on Indians to leave the country. Pakistan has also reserved the right to suspend bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

International reactions have been swift, with the United States expressing concern over the escalating tensions. The U.S. Department of State has urged both India and Pakistan to "work together towards a responsible solution" and has been in contact with officials from both nations. U.S. President Donald Trump was one of the first world leaders to call Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the attack, offering condolences and reaffirming America's support for India.

Trump's administration, including Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has voiced strong backing for India, with some officials describing the attack as a "horrific Islamist terrorist attack targeting and killing 26 Hindus." The U.S. has also pledged assistance to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

While the situation remains tense, China's call for de-escalation and an impartial investigation could play a pivotal role in urging both India and Pakistan to avoid further military confrontation. As diplomatic negotiations continue, the international community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

