"India Will Never Forgive": Opposition Condemns Insults at Dr. Singh’s Cremation

In a sharp attack on the BJP, the Indian National Congress accused the ruling party and its president, J.P. Nadda, of displaying "rank hypocrisy and cheap political tricks" during the cremation ceremony of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The opposition alleged the government’s "shoddy arrangements" for the funeral were deeply insulting and aimed at diminishing Dr. Singh's stature for "petty political reasons."

Advertisment

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal issued a statement condemning the government’s actions, calling the treatment of Dr. Singh and his family "a monumental insult." "This monumental insult to Dr. Manmohan Singh is unacceptable," read the statement, further asserting that "India will never forgive the PM and his Government for playing politics over the last rites of Dr. Singh."

The opposition claimed the event lacked the dignity and protocol befitting a leader of Dr. Singh's stature, with specific instances of mismanagement highlighted.

Meanwhile, Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Congress Media and Publicity Department, detailed the lapses:

Media coverage was limited to Doordarshan, which primarily focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, sidelining Dr. Singh’s family.

Inadequate seating was provided for Dr. Singh's family members, with Congress leaders intervening to secure seats for his daughters.

The Prime Minister and other ministers allegedly failed to stand during key moments, including when the National Flag was handed to Dr. Singh’s widow.

The funeral area was described as cramped, with insufficient space for the family near the pyre and disruptions caused by Amit Shah’s motorcade.

Public access was restricted, and diplomats were seated separately, making them invisible during the ceremony.

Khera criticized the government's handling of the funeral as a "shocking display of disrespect and mismanagement," accusing it of prioritizing optics over democratic values.

“This disgraceful treatment of a towering statesman like Dr. Manmohan Singh is unacceptable,” the Congress said, adding that "India will never forgive the PM and his government for playing politics over the last rites."

The allegations have sparked a political debate, but the government has yet to respond to the opposition’s claims.