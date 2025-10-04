Indian Railways Expands Freight Services to Nagaland Following Mizoram Launch

Indian Railways has commenced freight train operations from Nagaland, building on the successful launch of passenger and cargo services from Mizoram. Rail connectivity in Mizoram was linked to the national network after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang rail line project on September 13.

Freight Train Operations Begin in Nagaland

In September, the Ministry of Railways launched freight train operations from Molvom station in Nagaland. The first inward rake, carrying 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, arrived at Molvom on September 24. This was followed by the first outward rake on September 29, which transported 42 wagons of stone chips from Molvom to Jirania.

Freight Train Services Commence in Mizoram

Last month, Indian Railways unloaded a total of eight rakes at Sairang station in Mizoram. The first rake, which arrived on September 14, carried 21 wagons of cement from STAR Cement Siding in Tetelia near Guwahati. It was followed by three rakes of stone chips, one rake of automobiles, one rake of RMC, and one rake of sand from Bairabi.

In a statement, Indian Railways said, “The rising demand for both passenger and freight services highlights how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast. Beyond improved convenience, these new links are set to drive economic growth, enhance market access for local products, and create new opportunities for trade and employment.”

