NCERT Introduces ‘Swadeshi’ in Classrooms Aligned With PM’s Vision

The NCERT has introduced special classroom modules on ‘Swadeshi’, exploring its journey from the 1905 anti-partition movement in Bengal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

The publications ‘Swadeshi: Vocal for Local’ (for middle school) and ‘Swadeshi: For a Self-Reliant India’ (for secondary school) revisit the historic movement that encouraged Indians to boycott British imports, linking it to contemporary government initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, Digital India, Vocal for Local, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The NCERT modules highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address this year, in which he described a “self-reliant Bharat” as the foundation of a developed India. They also reference his recent interaction with national award-winning teachers, where he humorously suggested reversing the traditional homework roles: instead of assigning students tasks, he asked teachers to undertake “one homework” — to engage students in campaigns promoting ‘Swadeshi’ products, aligned with Make in India and Vocal for Local initiatives.

One module explains, “The ‘Swadeshi’ movement began during India’s freedom struggle when the British partitioned Bengal in 1905. Swadeshi was not just about boycotting foreign goods but also about creating Indian alternatives such as Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works (1901, Prafulla Chandra Ray) and Tata Iron and Steel Company (1907, Jamsetji Tata).”

The text notes, “In 1905, it empowered Indians to resist colonial exploitation. In 2025, it guides the nation towards Atmanirbharta in a globalised, technology-driven world,” emphasizing research-led innovation and the development of strong domestic industries in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, agriculture, and AI. Notably, the modules place AI at the centre of modern ‘Swadeshi’.

NCERT underscores that today, ‘Swadeshi’ is not merely a historical concept but a strategic framework for navigating global uncertainties and positioning India as a leading economy.

