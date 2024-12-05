Over 99,000 Women Working In Indian Railways: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Responding to questions in the Lok Sabha, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the house that a total of 99,809 women employees, including 2,037 loco pilots, were working in the Indian Railways as of March 31, this year.

Vaishnaw responded with a written reply to questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Manna Lal Rawat who sought details regarding women employees in the Indian Railways including those who are in train operation. Rawat also asked about the number of women loco pilots and the percentage of women loco pilots compared to men.

The railway minister responded saying that direct recruitment to various posts in the Indian Railways is done according to the procedure laid down. All candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria, irrespective of their gender, are eligible for recruitment. As on 31.03.2024, 99,809 women employees are working in Indian Railways which includes 2,037 loco pilots, he added.

