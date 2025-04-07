India's Markets Resilient Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Says NSE Chief

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on April 6 that even with global uncertainty caused by the US imposing reciprocal tariffs, India is doing better than many other countries.

According to reports, Chauhan stated that a clearer picture is expected to emerge in the next few weeks as negotiations progress and the duty structure begins to stabilize.

He highlighted that India’s stock market has remained that resilient following the US decision to impose new import duties, including on Indian goods. He noted that India’s position appears to be stronger compared to other nations.

“He also noted that while there is some uncertainty regarding the potential impact, especially on certain companies, he expects the situation to stabilize following ongoing negotiations. The duty structure will be stabilized, and the overall situation should become clearer in the next one or two weeks,” he said.

The recent US tariffs, which have affected global markets, also led to a decline of over 2.5% in key Indian stock indices last week. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,904.40, while the Sensex ended near its weekly low at 75,364.69. Over the week, the BSE Sensex fell by 2,050.23 points (2.64%) and NSE Nifty dropped by 614.8 points (2.61%)