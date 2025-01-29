ISRO Marks Milestone with 100th Launch, GSLV-F15 Successfully Lifts Off

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a historic milestone with the successful launch of its 100th mission from the country’s spaceport. The GSLV-F15 rocket, carrying the NVS-02 satellite, lifted off at 6:23 AM from Sriharikota, further cementing India’s achievements in space exploration.

Advertisment

GSLV-F15 represents the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th mission featuring an indigenous Cryogenic stage. It is also the eighth operational flight utilizing this technology. The payload fairing of this launch vehicle is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

According to ISRO, the GSLV-F15 successfully placed the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), enhancing India's navigation capabilities.

🚀 LIFTOFF! The GSLV-F15 has successfully taken flight, carrying NVS-02 into its planned orbit.



Stay tuned for more mission updates! 🌌 #GSLV #NAVIC #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

Reflecting on the organization’s journey, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan noted the significance of the achievement. "The satellite was precisely injected into the required (GTO) orbit. This mission is the 100th launch, which is a very significant milestone," he stated.

Addressing the momentous occasion, he added, "I am extremely happy to announce from the spaceport of ISRO that the first launch of this year has been accomplished. The GSLV-F15 vehicle launch vehicle precisely injecting the navigation satellite NVS-02 into orbit. This mission is the 100th launch from our launch pads which is a significant milestone for India."

Narayanan also paid tribute to the pioneers of India’s space program, stating, "Our space programme was conceived and started by a visionary leader, Vikram Sarabhai, and taken forward by a generation of leaders. Till today, we have developed six generations of launch vehicles. The first launch vehicle was developed under the guidance of Satish Dhawan with APJ Abdul Kalam as the project director in 1979. From that till today, including today's launch, we have accomplished 100 launches."

Highlighting ISRO's contributions to satellite deployment, he revealed, "Over these launches, we have lifted 548 satellites to orbit and a total of 120 tons of payload, including 23 tons of 433 foreign satellites."

The spaceport at Sriharikota has played a pivotal role in India’s space missions, hosting landmark ventures such as Chandrayaan, the Mars Orbiter Mission, the Aditya L-1 mission, and the Space Capsule Recovery Experiment (SRE). Acknowledging the relentless efforts of ISRO personnel, Narayanan remarked, "This launch site has witnessed several significant milestones of the Indian Space Programme. I salute all the previous generation of leaders, our present and past employees, our partners, and our family for their hard work and dedication."

He also expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering support. "Let me also express our sincere gratitude to the political leadership for their encouragement and support throughout the space programme," he stated.

Looking ahead, the ISRO Chairman emphasized the organization's packed schedule, with several missions lined up in the coming months, signaling another busy year for India's space endeavors.