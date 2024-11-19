Jairam Ramesh Alleges Forged Signatures at NDA Meeting in Manipur

As violence in Manipur continues to spiral out of control, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sharply criticized both the state's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their handling of the crisis.

Ramesh questioned the legitimacy of a recent meeting of NDA legislators in Imphal, claiming that only 24 out of 60 MLAs attended, with the signatures of three legislators allegedly forged. He further expressed concerns over the Union government's indifference, accusing Amit Shah of being a "passive observer" while the people of Manipur continue to suffer.

In a separate reaction, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil society organizations, rejected the resolutions passed by the meeting of NDA legislators.

Spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba emphasized that the government's proposed actions were insufficient, calling for stronger measures against Kuki insurgent groups. The body has demanded immediate, comprehensive operations against all Kuki militants, not just those allegedly responsible for the recent killings in Jiribam, but also for violence that has been ongoing since May 2023.

Key Updates from Manipur Amid Rising Tensions:

1. The Northeastern state has been on edge since ethnic violence erupted last year. The killing of six people, including women and children, in Jiribam earlier this month has ignited a new cycle of violence, prompting the Centre to rush additional forces to maintain control over the situation.

2. Assam has sealed its borders with Manipur, concerned that the violence in the neighbouring state may spill over. Assam Police have deployed commandos at the border and warned of 'bad elements' attempting to cross over.

3. Amid the spiralling violence, the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur is facing mounting pressure. Calls for the Chief Minister’s resignation have intensified as the situation deteriorates.

4. The National People’s Party, an NDA ally, has withdrawn its support to the BJP government in Manipur, citing its failure to restore normalcy. The party has suggested it may reassess its stance if there is a "leadership change" in the state.

5. With the Chief Minister cornered, he convened a meeting of NDA legislators at his residence to chart a path out of the crisis. However, 11 out of 38 MLAs skipped the meeting without explanation, highlighting deepening divisions within the ruling party.

6. During the meeting, several resolutions were passed, including a call for the Centre to review the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur and the initiation of a mass operation against Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the Jiribam killings within seven days. The legislators also demanded that three key cases of killings be transferred to the National Investigation Agency and that the Kuki militants involved be declared members of an "unlawful organisation."

7. However, the civil society’s response was tepid. Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, criticized the resolutions, stating, "While they have resolved to start mass operations against Kuki militants responsible for the killings, this has happened not just in Jiribam but in several other parts of Manipur since May 2023. The people of Manipur have demanded that the state government and legislators hold all SoO groups accountable and carry out operations against them."

8. SoO groups, which refer to Kuki insurgent groups with which the Centre has a Suspension of Operation pact, have seen their agreement lapse in February. Despite indications that the agreement may not be renewed, the recent encounter of 10 suspected Kuki militants in November has exacerbated tensions. The civil society has demanded that all SoO groups be declared unlawful and that their agreement with the Centre be terminated.

9. "The government and legislators need not consult with the people again. Our position is very clear. Within the next 24 hours, we want the government to review this resolution and come back with a better resolution. If they don't do that, we will intensify our agitation. Our first move will be to shut down state and central government offices," the COCOMI spokesperson warned.

10. In the hill areas, dominated by the Kuki community, a coffin rally was held, with dummy coffins bearing the photos of those killed in the violence paraded. Recently, 10 suspected militants from the community were shot dead by security forces in Jiribam, leading the community to assert that the deceased were village volunteers, a claim denied by the security forces. Lynda Kim, spokesperson for the Zomi Mothers Association, urged the central government to take action, stating, "We ask the central government to break its silence, cease being a passive observer, and address this atrocity with the urgency it demands."

As the situation in Manipur worsens, with violence continuing to escalate and political divisions deepening, both civil society and political leaders are calling for urgent action. The central government's response, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be closely scrutinized in the coming days as the region edges closer to full-scale conflict.