Meeting On Manipur Situation To Be Chaired By Amit Shah Today

Having reviewed the security situation in Manipur on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high-level meeting with officials at 12 pm on Monday. This comes amid fresh incidents of violence in the state.

The meeting is expected to feature National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and other senior officials.

The development comes in the wake of violent outbursts claiming civilian lives. Politically, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur faced a setback after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP), an ally, withdrew support from the government.

Sangma, whose party has seven MLAs in the Manipur assembly, wrote to BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday stating that the situation in Manipur has “further deteriorated,” resulting in the loss of more innocent lives and immense suffering for the people of the state. He also claimed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s government has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy in the state.

The letter read, “In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the State are going through immense suffering. We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy.”

“Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect,” it added.

