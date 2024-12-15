‘Jalvahak’ Scheme Launched to Boost Cargo Movement on Inland Waterways

In a bid to enhance cargo transportation via inland waterways, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, unveiled the ‘Jalvahak’ scheme on Sunday. The scheme incentivizes long-haul cargo movement on National Waterways 1 (Ganga), 2 (Brahmaputra), and 16 (Barak).

Marking the launch, Sonowal flagged off three cargo ships—MV AAI, MV Homi Bhaba, and MV Trishul, along with two Dumb Barges, Ajay and Dikhu—from the GR Jetty in Kolkata. These vessels signify the commencement of Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Services, aimed at transporting cargo between Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, and Pandu (Guwahati) via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Speaking at the event, Sonowal emphasized the government’s commitment to revamping inland waterways under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “With its advantage of being an economical, ecologically sound and efficient mode of transportation, we want to boost cargo movement via waterways, to decongest the railways and roadways,” he stated. He highlighted that the scheme, coupled with the scheduled sailing service, would foster confidence in waterways as a reliable, economical, and environmentally responsible transportation alternative.

The first vessel under this initiative, MV Trishul, carrying 1,500 tonnes of cement, is bound for Panduin Guwahati. MV AAI is transporting 1,000 tonnes of gypsum to Patna, while MV Homi Bhaba is delivering 200 tonnes of coal to Varanasi.

The Jalvahak scheme offers up to 35% reimbursement of operating costs for cargo transported over 300 km via waterways, encouraging businesses to shift to this sustainable mode of transport. It also supports vessel operators by incentivizing the use of non-government-operated vessels. The scheme, valid for three years, is expected to reduce logistics costs, decongest roadways and railways, and optimize supply chains.

Highlighting the scheme’s objectives, Sonowal said, “By empowering our vessel operators with this incentive scheme and encouraging our business enterprises with safe and timely delivery of cargo in a cost-effective manner, this adds meaningfully to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision of transformation via transportation as India sails towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.”

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service, operated by Inland & Coastal Shipping Limited (ICSL), offers transit timelines of 7 to 14 days for NW1 and 15 to 18 days for NW2. The initiative seeks to demonstrate the viability of waterways for cargo movement, targeting a modal shift of 800 million tonne-kilometers by 2027, with an investment of ₹95.4 crores.

The Union Minister also highlighted the impressive growth in waterways cargo movement, which increased from 18.07 million MT in 2013-14 to 132.89 million MT in 2023-24-a 700% rise. The ministry has set ambitious targets of 200 million MT by 2030 and 500 million MT by 2047.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including MoPSW Secretary TK Ramachandran, IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar, and SCI CMD Capt. BK Tyagi, among others.