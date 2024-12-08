Sarbananda Sonowal Lauds Pratidin Group’s Fearless Journalism at Achiever Awards

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, praised the Sadin Group for its unwavering commitment to fearless journalism while addressing the Pratidin Achiever Awards 2024 ceremony held at Dibrugarh University on Sunday.

Sonowal remarked, “The Sadin-Pratidin Group has consistently represented the voice of the people with integrity, courage, and dedication.”

The event also featured an audiovisual presentation on Sonowal’s journey, which deeply moved the Union Minister. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “The recognition and love I have received as a son of Assam will remain etched in my heart. My identity as a Union Minister is a result of the people’s blessings. I will forever remain grateful to them.”

Sonowal emphasized the transformative potential of the younger generation, urging them to approach societal challenges with optimism, analytical thinking, and unity. He stated, “Do not despair when faced with problems; hidden within them are the solutions. We must strive to establish Assam as one of the finest societies in India.”

Reflecting on the progress of the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he encouraged an objective evaluation of the region’s transformation over the last decade. Sonowal highlighted the region’s strides in development and global recognition, adding, “Today, the Northeast is no longer on the periphery but at the centre of India’s growth story.”

The Union Minister also quoted former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, saying, "If you want to shine like the sun, you must first burn like the sun." He added that this event would serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for many in society to move forward with determination.

The Minister also lauded the publication of the Hemkosh in Braille, spearheaded by Jayanta Baruah, calling it a monumental step in promoting inclusivity and humanitarian values.

Sonowal concluded his speech with a humble acknowledgement of his preference for constructive criticism over praise. He remarked, “I value criticism more than accolades because it keeps me grounded, active, and energized.”

Lastly, highlighting the current shifts in the environmental scenario, he emphasized the need to live as true lovers of nature to ensure its survival. He stated, "Environment, living beings, water, and life itself must be integrated into our lifestyle and given priority. The global challenge of climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing the world today. To combat this, we must adopt and implement effective climate action. Only then can nature thrive, and only then can life endure."

Dibrugarh University VC Acknowledges Pratidin’s Role

Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jiten Hazarika, another distinguished guest, commended the Pratidin Group for its unbiased and thorough journalism. He remarked, “While every media outlet relies on sources for information, the Pratidin Group stands out for its impartial and in-depth analysis.”

Dr. Hazarika emphasized the challenges of maintaining fearless and accurate reporting in modern journalism and applauded the group for its bold stance in upholding truth.

A Grand Gathering of Luminaries

The event witnessed a remarkable gathering of dignitaries, including Minister Bimal Borah, several legislators, Satradhikars, intellectuals, educationists, cultural personalities, and students from Dibrugarh University and other institutions.

The Achiever Awards 2024 celebrated the relentless contributions of individuals and organizations in shaping Assam’s socio-cultural landscape, reinforcing the values of resilience, integrity, and progress.