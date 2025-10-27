Justice Surya Kant to Be Next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of IndiaB.R. Gavai has recommended the name of Justice Surya Kant as his successor, formally beginning the process for appointing the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai is scheduled to retire on November 23, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65. In keeping with convention, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had recently written to him seeking his recommendation for the next CJI.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office is recommended as the next Chief Justice.

Following this established norm, Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most judge after Justice Gavai, has been proposed for the top judicial post. Upon formal appointment by the President, Justice Kant will take charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025, and will serve until February 9, 2027.

Born on February 10, 1962, Justice Surya Kant has had a distinguished legal and judicial career. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as the Advocate General of Haryana and was designated a Senior Advocate at a young age.

He currently holds several key positions, including serving as the Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and as the ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Also Read: Who Threw a Shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai?