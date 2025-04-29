President Appoints Justice BR Gavai as Next Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI). The formal oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for May 14, 2025, following the retirement of incumbent CJI, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on May 13.

The official appointment was confirmed through a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. President Droupadi Murmu exercised her constitutional authority to name Justice Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on the social media platform X, stating, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from May 14, 2025.”

Justice Gavai’s elevation carries significant historic importance. He will become only the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste community, following Justice KG Balakrishnan, who held the post from 2007 to 2010. As per the established convention of seniority, his name was recommended by the outgoing CJI Sanjiv Khanna on April 16.

Justice Gavai will serve a tenure of approximately six months, demitting office on December 23, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal practice in 1985. He initially trained under the late Raja S Bhonsale, a former Advocate General and High Court judge. In 1987, he commenced independent practice at the Bombay High Court, specializing in Constitutional and Administrative Law.

Over the years, Justice Gavai represented numerous civic, academic, and public sector bodies including the Municipal Corporations of Nagpur and Amravati, Amravati University, and state-run corporations like SICOM and DCVL. In 1992, he was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He later rose to the post of Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in 2000.

Justice Gavai was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, and was confirmed as a permanent Judge in 2005. He served across several benches of the High Court including Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji. On May 24, 2019, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India.