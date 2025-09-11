Who is Sushila Karki? The Former Chief Justice Who will Lead Nepal’s Interim Govt

As Nepal faces one of its most turbulent political moments in recent history, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen as the head of the country’s interim government.

The proposal to appoint her had received strong support from protesters and even from Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, who publicly endorsed her name this week while urging the youth of Nepal to remain patient and united.

But who is Sushila Karki, the woman at the heart of this historic moment?

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki pursued her education in both political science and law before stepping into the world of advocacy and reform. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mahendra Morang Campus, Biratnagar, in 1972, and later earned a master’s degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, in 1975. She went on to obtain her law degree from Tribhuvan University, Nepal, in 1978.

Karki began her legal practice in Biratnagar in 1979, while also working as an assistant teacher at Mahendra Multiple Campus, Dharan, in 1985.

Recognized for her sharp legal acumen, she was elevated to the position of senior advocate in 2007. Two years later, on January 22, 2009, she was appointed as an Ad-Hoc Justice of the Supreme Court, before becoming a permanent Justice on November 18, 2010.

Her rise culminated in 2016, when she became Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, initially serving in an acting role from April 13 to July 10, 2016, before formally holding the post from July 11, 2016, to June 7, 2017.

During her tenure, Karki presided over several landmark cases related to transitional justice and electoral disputes, cementing her reputation as a defender of democracy. However, her time at the top was not without controversy. On April 30, 2017, a motion of impeachment was filed against her in Parliament by the Maoist Centre and the Nepali Congress. The move sparked outrage, and amid mounting public pressure as well as an interim Supreme Court order, the motion was eventually withdrawn.

Outside the courtroom, Karki’s life has also been tied to politics. She married Durga Prasad Subedi, a youth leader of the Nepali Congress, whom she met during her student years in Banaras.

Now, years after stepping down as Chief Justice, her name is being championed once again, this time by Nepal’s restless younger generation who see her as a figure of integrity capable of steering the country through a volatile transition. For many, she represents honesty and fairness at a time when trust in the political class is at an all-time low.

