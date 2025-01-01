Kejriwal Writes to RSS Chief, Asking Whether he Supports BJP’s Action

“Don’t you feel that the BJP is weakening the country's democracy?” Kejriwal questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a letter today, January 1, 2025.

The letter is seen as significant, written just a few days before the announcement of assembly elections in Delhi, which are due in February.

As Delhi heads toward elections, the country witnesses a fierce exchange of words between leaders of the AAP and BJP, the two parties locked in an intense electoral battle. Yesterday, Atishi Marlena alleged that the Delhi LG had planned the demolition of Hindu temples and Buddhist places of worship.

In his letter, the former Delhi CM and AAP National Convener, Kejriwal, posed two questions to Mohan Bhagwat. First, he asked whether the RSS supports the BJP’s alleged act of openly distributing cash to voters in an attempt to buy votes.

Second, he raised concerns over the large-scale deletion of Dalit and Purvanchali voters’ names from electoral rolls, despite these individuals having resided at the same addresses for years. “Does the RSS think this is acceptable in Indian democracy?” Kejriwal questioned in his letter.