Kharge Bats for Caste Census, Slams BJP’s ‘Eye-Wash’ Budget Allocation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asserted that India cannot progress unless Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are empowered. Addressing the Poura Karmikara Dinacharane event, organised by the Karnataka Government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Kharge praised the Congress-led Karnataka government's move to regularize 12,692 Poura Karmikas and expressed his intent to extend the benefit to others working in local bodies.

Touching upon the long-pending issue of caste census, Kharge accused the BJP-led Union government of ignoring earlier demands made by the Congress. “During Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, a Socio-Economic Caste Census was initiated in 2010, but the BJP never released the report,” he said. He further stated that despite his 2023 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging inclusion of caste enumeration in the general census, the Union government did not act on it until recently.

Kharge alleged that the BJP now wants to take credit for the caste census without making serious efforts. “The Union Budget earmarked only ₹575 crore for a nationwide caste census, which is inadequate even for a state like Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, the Karnataka government has allocated ₹165 crore for the exercise,” he said, calling the Centre’s move an “eye-wash.”

The Congress President placed three demands before the Centre: conducting a nationwide caste census, implementing Article 15(5) for the advancement of SC/ST/OBC, and lifting the 50% reservation cap to accommodate SC/ST/OBC and Economically Weaker Sections.

“If these demands are ignored, people will be forced to hit the streets to claim their rights,” Kharge warned. He also criticised the Modi government for closing Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), alleging that it reduces job opportunities for marginalized communities.

Kharge concluded by paying tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his contributions to India’s labour laws.

