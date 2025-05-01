'Kaha tha na, Modi ji…': Congress Claims Stake At Centre’s Caste Census Decision

One of the posters featuring Rahul Gandhi, written in Hindi, read: "Kaha tha na, Modi ji ko 'jaati janganana' karvani hi padegi, hum karva kar rahenge! (We said Modi ji would have to conduct a caste census. We will make it happen. The world bows down, you just need someone to make it bow down)."

A credit war broke out between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the Centre's announcement to include caste-based data in the upcoming census. On Thursday, a poster displayed outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi credited Rahul Gandhi for influencing the government's decision.

The poster, put up by Congress leader Srinivas BV, highlights the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and emphasizes his ongoing advocacy for a caste census. It asserts that the decision will enable stronger affirmative action to assist socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census has highlighted the contrast between "genuine intentions and empty sloganeering."

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Dharmendra Pradhan called the move a "game-changing decision" that has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties.

He stated, "This game-changing decision has revealed the difference between our genuine intentions and the empty sloganeering of the Opposition, despite being welcomed by most opposition parties."

Rahul Gandhi Applauds Government's Decision:

Soon after the Centre's announcement, Rahul Gandhi welcomed the government's "sudden" decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census after "11 years of opposing it." However, he emphasized that the Centre should provide a timeline for its implementation.

Attributing the government's announcement on the caste census to the Congress's persistent campaign, Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern that its implementation might follow the same path as women's bills. He called for a specific date for its implementation.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stated that it is evident the pressure exerted by the Congress on the government for the caste census has yielded results.

Jairam Ramesh Questions Centre’s Caste Census Plan:

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has raised questions over the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census, echoing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks from the previous day. Speaking on the issue, Ramesh said, "As Rahul Gandhi pointed out, 'headline toh de diya, lekin deadline kaha hai? Our PM is an expert in giving headlines without deadlines.'"

He further criticized the government for its lack of clarity, referring to the allocation of Rs 575 crore in the 2025-26 budget to the Census Commissioner's office, which is responsible for conducting the caste census. Ramesh pointed out that in December 2019, the Modi government had stated that Rs 8,254 crore was needed for the national census, raising questions about the government's true purpose and intent. "So, is this just another headline?" Ramesh questioned.

Centre's Landmark Decision on Caste Census:

In a major move, the government announced on Wednesday that caste enumeration would be incorporated into the upcoming census in a "transparent" manner.

While making the announcement, the government criticized opposition parties for exploiting caste surveys as a “political tool.”

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been pushing for a nationwide caste census, turning it into a major election issue. Several states, including Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka, have already conducted such surveys.

