Kharge Slams Modi, Demands Answer on Rs 1.25 Lakh Cr Bihar Package

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Buxar on Saturday, questioning the non-fulfilment of the Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar promised nearly a decade ago. Addressing the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' public meeting, Kharge accused the Prime Minister of consistently reneging on his commitments.

Highlighting what he called a pattern of broken promises, Kharge said, “Modi ji had promised Rs 1.25 lakh crore for Bihar in 2015. Ten years have passed, but where is the package?” He played a video clip of the Prime Minister making the commitment, and accused him of misleading the people with hollow assurances, including the creation of 2 crore jobs annually, the deposit of Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account, and the doubling of farmers’ incomes.

The Congress President also alleged that the BJP-RSS combine is conspiring to target senior Congress leaders through legal cases. Referring to the National Herald case, Kharge asserted that the charges against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were politically motivated. He said the Gandhi family has a legacy of sacrifices for the nation, citing the martyrdom of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

“No one can claim or confiscate the property of the National Herald. Pandit Nehru had donated his ancestral assets to the Congress. The BJP and RSS are only spreading falsehoods to malign us,” Kharge stated.

Kharge further criticized the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the BJP government of attempting to stoke communal divisions. “This bill is yet another tool to polarize the electorate and divide Hindu and Muslim communities,” he said.

Taking aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kharge described his alliance with the BJP as an opportunistic arrangement, motivated solely by the desire to hold on to power. “Nitish Kumar is known for political flip-flops. His return to the BJP fold is not for Bihar’s benefit but to safeguard his own chair,” he remarked.

Kharge also praised Bihar’s spiritual and cultural legacy, noting that the state is home to historic figures like Lord Buddha and Guru Gobind Singh. “The world now understands that peace triumphs over war – it is ‘Buddh over Yudh’,” he said, invoking Bihar’s enduring message of peace and harmony.

Calling on voters to reject the BJP-Nitish alliance in the upcoming elections, Kharge urged people to back the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the progress of Bihar and the betterment of future generations.

The rally was also attended by AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, and several senior party leaders.