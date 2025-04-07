LPG Price Hiked by Rs. 50; Excise Duty Up on Fuel

The price of cooking gas (domestic LPG cylinder) has been increased by Rs. 50, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. This hike applies to both subsidized and non-subsidized customers.

"The price of 14.2 kg LPG will go on to increase from 500 to 550 under Ujwala and from 803 to 853 for non-Ujwala users," Mr Puri said.

Last week, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders was cut by Rs. 41. This change affected restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that use these cylinders in their daily work.

Earlier today, the government increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel, but the hike will not affect the consumers as it will be absorbed by oil making companies. According to an official order, the excise duty on petrol was raised to Rs. 13 per liter and on diesel to Rs. 10 per liter.

The hike in duties will “come into effect on April 8, 2025,” the order stated.

Usually, tax changes affect consumers, but this time, petrol and diesel retail prices will stay the same. The excise duty hike will be balanced out by the drop in retail prices due to falling international oil prices.