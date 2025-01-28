Assam: Armed Miscreants Loot Petrol Pump in Tinsukia, Police Launce Probe

A gang of five armed miscreants allegedly looted over Rs 1 lakh from a petrol depot in Assam’s Tinsukia district late Tuesday night, triggering panic among locals.

The incident was reported from a petrol pump at Pengeri Chariali, sources informed.

The assailants arrived in a black Venue SUV without a number plate and, brandishing pistols, forcibly took cash from the depot owned by businessman Binanda Sonowal. They fled the scene immediately after.

Local police have launched an investigation and are analyzing CCTV footage to track the vehicle and identify the culprits.