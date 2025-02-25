Tomorrow Is The Final Day Of Mahakumbh Snan

Tomorrow, 26th February will mark the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, on the day of Mahashivratri.

The timings for the holy dip, or snan in the Sangam starts from 11:08 a.m. on February 26 till 8:54 a.m. on February 27.

The final Shahi Snan will take place on 26 February, with the most favourable timings as follows:

Brahma Muhurta: 5:09 AM to 6:59 AM

Twilight Time: 6:16 PM to 6:42 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM (midnight)

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on 13 January and after one and a half months it will end on 26th February.

The Hindu religious festival is being held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh witnessed millions of pilgrims and devotees seeking spiritual purification by performing a ritual bath called the ‘Snan’. The Shahi Snan is the auspicious snan and is going to be held on 26 February, the last day of the festival.

Devotees will most likely look forward to the next Kumbh Mela that will be held in 2027 in Nashik, Maharashtra.