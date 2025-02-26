President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Maha Shivaratri

President Droupadi Murmu extended their greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, urging devotees to seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

The President wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray that the blessings of the Supreme God Mahadev remain on all of us and that our country continues to move ahead on the path of progress."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion.

"I wish all my countrymen a very happy Mahashivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. May this divine occasion bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all of you, and also strengthen the resolve for a developed India. Har Har Mahadev!.” He wrote on X.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from across the country gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj in the early hours for the final ‘Snan’ (holy dip) of the Maha Kumbh, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri. The sixth and last major bathing ritual of this year’s Kumbh Mela follows the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13), followed by Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).

Several prominent Akhadas, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada—the largest in the Sanyasi tradition—participated in the Maha Kumbh rituals. Akharas, which are religious orders of monks from Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi sects, play a key role in the Shahi Snan, a grand ceremonial bath led by saints and ascetics. Each Akhara is headed by a ‘Mahamandaleshwar.’

Maha Shivaratri, known as the Great Night of Shiva, is considered highly auspicious for spiritual awakening. It marks the divine union of Lord Shiva—the destroyer of evil—and Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and power. According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their celestial wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati’s house by a diverse group of gods, goddesses, animals, and demons, symbolizing universal harmony.

The festival is celebrated with great fervor across India, with devotees observing fasts, offering prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

