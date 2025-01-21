Maha Kumbh to Generate 12 Lakh Jobs Across Multiple Sectors, Says NLB Services CEO

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, is set to generate approximately 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs across various sectors, according to Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

These insights are based on internal data analysis and industry reports from the global technology and digital talent solutions provider.

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to host 400 million devotees at this historic event, which is emerging as a major economic driver and a source of temporary employment.

Alug noted that the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh spans multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, event management, security services, local trade, tourism, entertainment, and horticulture, leading to growth in both traditional and modern business sectors.

In the tourism and hospitality sector, about 4.5 lakh jobs are expected to be created, including positions for hotel staff, tour guides, porters, travel consultants, and event coordinators, to manage the massive influx of visitors. The transportation and logistics sector is also set to provide around 3 lakh jobs, encompassing roles for drivers, supply chain managers, courier personnel, and other support staff.

Temporary medical camps established during the event will provide opportunities for around 1.5 lakh freelance nurses, paramedics, and allied healthcare professionals, ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of attendees.

The IT and technology sector is expected to experience a surge in demand, with about 2 lakh professionals required to manage virtual darshan apps, real-time event update platforms, and cybersecurity to ensure seamless digital experiences.

Additionally, retail businesses catering to the needs of the devotees are anticipated to create around 1 lakh jobs for on-ground sales and customer support staff, addressing the demand for religious items, souvenirs, and local products.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh remains the world’s largest spiritual gathering, with a profound economic and employment impact across the region.

