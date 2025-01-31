Mahakumbh: A Second Stampede That UP Admin. Escaped in its Press Brief?

Apart from horrific stampede at the Kumbhmela which reportedly cliaimed lives of about 30 devotees at the Sangam nose, there was a second similar incident not very far from this spot, according to reports. Both occurred on 29th January.

Advertisment

Hours after the stampede occurred at the Sangam nose, there was another stampede like situation leading to the death of 7 people including a child. This, as per reports, is according to Kalpvasi police station circle officer Rudra Kumar Singh. The incident occurred at Jhusi, which is along the ghat and at a distance of around 3 kilometers from the Sangam nose, according to Singh. “Seven people were found dead at the spot at Jhusi due to excessive crowd pressure” - Singh was quoted as saying to media.

UP Admin Remained Silent on this Incident

The briefing by Uttar Pradesh state administration on 29th January evening strangely remained silent on the second incident and the deaths occurred. The press briefing was addressed by district magistrate of Mahakumbh Nagar Mr. Vijay Kiran Anand and mela DIG Vaibhav Krishna, during which they admitted that 30 people died in the stampede at the nose of the Sangam between 1am and 2 am on Wednesday (29th January).

As per reports, the second incident occurred around 6 AM when devotees were moving towards Jhusi after taking the bath at the nearest ghat in Sector 18 to exit the mela. Their path clashed with another group of devotees moving in the opposite direction. The crowds got stagnate at the spot and it grew for hours as people were pouring in from both the sides.