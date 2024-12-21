Uttar Pradesh Breaks Tourism Records, Ayodhya Surpasses Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable feat in tourism, attracting a staggering 476.1 million visitors between January and September 2024, according to reports. At the forefront of this surge is Ayodhya, which has surpassed the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra to become the state’s most-visited destination.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department reported that Ayodhya alone welcomed an impressive 135.5 million domestic tourists and 3,153 international visitors during this period. The inauguration of the Ram temple has significantly contributed to this surge, drawing spiritual seekers and pilgrims in unprecedented numbers.

In comparison, Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, recorded 125.1 million visitors, including 115.9 million domestic travellers and 924,000 international tourists. While Ayodhya has captured the hearts of domestic tourists, the Taj Mahal continues to be the primary draw for international visitors.

Ayodhya: The Heart of Spiritual Tourism

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed pride in the state’s performance, stating, “Uttar Pradesh welcomed 480 million tourists last year, a milestone that has nearly been reached in just nine months this year.” This surge in tourist numbers is largely attributed to the growing popularity of religious tourism. Mohan Sharma, a senior travel planner in Lucknow, referred to Ayodhya as “the epicentre of spiritual tourism in India,” citing a 70% increase in bookings for religious tours.

Other spiritual destinations in the state have also seen substantial growth. Varanasi, with its rich cultural and religious heritage, recorded 62 million domestic visitors and 184,000 international tourists. Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, attracted 68 million visitors, including 87,229 foreigners, while Prayagraj, renowned for the Kumbh Mela, welcomed 48 million tourists. Even Mirzapur, once a lesser-known destination, saw 11.8 million visitors.

Ayodhya’s Spiritual Appeal vs. Agra’s Iconic Status

While Ayodhya’s spiritual significance has drawn a surge of domestic tourists, Agra’s Taj Mahal continues to be a favourite among international visitors. Agra’s foreign arrivals grew from 2.684 million in 2022-23 to 2.77 million in 2023-24, although domestic numbers saw a slight dip, decreasing by 193,000.

Arvind Mehta, an Agra-based tour operator, observed, “Foreign tourists still view the Taj Mahal as an unmissable icon, but domestic travellers are increasingly seeking spiritual experiences in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj. It’s about reconnecting with heritage and spirituality.”

Buddhist Circuit and Infrastructure Development

The state’s Buddhist circuit, centered around Kushinagar, also saw a rise in visitors, with 1.62 million tourists, including 153,000 international travelers. This growth is a testament to Uttar Pradesh’s expanding appeal as a spiritual tourism hub.

A key factor in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism boom has been its enhanced infrastructure. Rohit Malhotra, a hospitality expert, praised the government’s efforts, saying, “From premium accommodations to guided tours and seamless transport, the state now offers a holistic travel experience.”

Signature events such as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple have attracted record crowds, and further growth is expected as the temple’s anniversary in January approaches. As Uttar Pradesh continues to evolve into a premier tourism destination, it stands as a beacon for spiritual seekers and cultural enthusiasts alike.