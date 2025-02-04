Speaking in Marathi is Now Compulsory in Maharashtra

‘Marathi’ is now mandatory in all official communication in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government on Monday (3rd February) announced it by issuing an order. The latest government order is a ratification of the policy announced in March last year which makes speaking in Marathi mandatory for all employees in government offices. The order also enables people to file complaints against government officers who don’t speak in Marathi.

Advertisment

“According to the Marathi language policy, the official language of communication in government offices will now be Marathi. It will be compulsory for all the officers and employees working in government, semi-government, Government Corporation, and local body offices to speak in Marathi. If any employee does not speak in Marathi, one can file a complaint against that employee with the head of the department. If the head of the department does not take disciplinary action, one can file an appeal with the Marathi language committee of the state legislature”—the government order reads as reported in media.

Applications, signboards, and advertisements given by state government departments will also only be in Marathi, according to the policy. The new guidelines are complies a central government policy that makes it mandatory for all government establishments, including banks, to have a three-language policy—English, Hindi and the concerned regional language.

The rule applies to all government offices, semi-government offices, local self-government bodies, government corporations, and government-aided establishments.

The latest move also makes it mandatory that officials must ensure that text is displayed in the Marathi Devanagari script alongside Roman lettering on computer keypads and printers.

According to the BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis, the policy is aiming to promote Marathi in all public affairs, and preserve and develop the language. Moreover, it is also a part of the government's efforts to promote Marathi culture in the state.