‘Make in India’ Milestone: Private Firm Delivers Key Tejas Component

In a major push for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector, the first rear fuselage for the Tejas Mark-1A fighter jet produced by a private company was officially handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, hailed the development as a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in military manufacturing.

“This achievement underscores India's commitment to Aatmanirbharta in defence. HAL and private sector enterprises are playing a crucial role in equipping our armed forces with cutting-edge platforms and technologies,” said Singh. He further emphasized that HAL, through its collaborative approach, is strengthening the country’s defence capabilities and advancing indigenous manufacturing.

The rear fuselage, a critical structural component of the Tejas fighter jet, was manufactured by a private Indian firm under HAL’s subcontracting model. Several Indian companies, including L&T, Alpha Tocol Engineering Services, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, VEM Technologies, and Lakshmi Machine Works, have been roped in to produce major modules of the Tejas Mark-1A, reflecting a deeper integration of private players into the defence supply chain.

HAL has so far produced 12 rear fuselages for the Tejas Mark-1A, which are currently being integrated into the assembly line. Officials say the involvement of private firms will enable HAL to ramp up production and meet the IAF’s delivery commitments from 2025-26 onwards.

This development comes amid delays in the Tejas program, which has faced setbacks due to supply chain issues, including a nearly two-year delay in the delivery of 99 GE-404 engines from US-based General Electric. The IAF has received 38 out of the 40 Tejas Mark-1 fighters ordered in earlier contracts, but the first “improved” Tejas Mark-1A jet under the ₹46,898 crore deal signed in 2021 is yet to be delivered.

With an additional ₹67,000 crore order for 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighters in the pipeline, the government’s decision to involve private companies in the production process is expected to accelerate deliveries and enhance India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.