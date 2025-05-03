Manipur: ‘No Fruitful Reconciliatory process Underway’- Congress Slams BJP

Today marks two years since Manipur has been reeling under ethnic conflict and violence. The northeastern state is currently under President’s Rule following the resignation of elected Chief Minister Biren Singh. However, normalcy remains elusive even after two years of continued unrest.

On this occasion, the Congress party has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “continues to shun” Manipur, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has “proved to be a big failure” in handling the crisis.

The Congress's criticism came through its General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh noted that the BJP had formed the government in Manipur with a massive mandate in February 2022. However, exactly two years ago today, sectarian violence broke out in the state.

“What began on May 3, 2023, was the self-inflicted derailment of the so-called double-engine sarkar in the state. Three months later, the Supreme Court was compelled to declare that there had been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery,” Ramesh wrote.

“Faced with a no-confidence motion by the Congress in the state assembly, the Modi government forced the Chief Minister to resign and finally imposed President's Rule on February 13, 2025- twenty months after the people had demanded it,” he added.

“The anguish and suffering in Manipur continue. Political games are still being played. No meaningful reconciliation process is underway. Over 60,000 internally displaced persons remain in relief camps under extremely stressful conditions,” Ramesh further stated.

He added that “most importantly, the Prime Minister continues to avoid and shun Manipur. He has not met anyone from the state. Despite travelling across the world, he has neither found the time, inclination, nor the sensitivity to visit the troubled state and connect with its people.”

Ramesh also alleged that “the Home Minister, to whom the PM has outsourced the management of Manipur, has proven to be a big failure.”

“Manipur deserves better. The people of Manipur are waiting for the PM to visit Imphal, tour the beautiful state, and offer a healing touch, at least to the extent he is capable of,” the Congress leader said.

Over 220 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic violence, primarily between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kuki-Zo communities, which erupted on May 3, 2023.

