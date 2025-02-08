"Aur Lado Aapas Mein!": Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP-Congress as BJP Races Ahead in Delhi

As BJP surged ahead in the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah couldn't resist taking a cheeky jab at his INDIA bloc allies, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Abdullah, a senior leader of the National Conference—which is also part of the INDIA bloc—mocked the two parties for contesting separately despite their alliance at the national level.

Taking to X, Abdullah posted a popular meme reading, "Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko!" (Fight to your heart’s content. Finish each other off!). He added his own caption: "Aur lado aapas mein!!!" (Fight amongst yourselves some more!).

His snarky post came as early counting trends showed the BJP dominating with leads in 41 out of 70 seats in the Delhi legislature, leaving both AAP and Congress scrambling. The majority mark to form the government in Delhi is 36, and the BJP seems well on its way.

Abdullah's remarks highlights growing tensions within the INDIA bloc. The decision by AAP and Congress to contest separately in Delhi has raised eyebrows, particularly as the alliance was formed to present a united front against the BJP. Abdullah has previously questioned the strength and purpose of the INDIA bloc, and today’s trends seem to fuel his skepticism.

BJP Eyes Return to Power, AAP Clings to Hope for Third Term

According to the latest Election Commission data, BJP is leading in 40 seats while AAP holds onto 30. The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is vying for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim power in the national capital after more than two decades on the sidelines.

Exit polls earlier this week had hinted at a BJP advantage, but AAP leaders were quick to dismiss them, arguing that such polls have consistently underestimated their performance in past elections. Despite the grim early trends, AAP remains hopeful of turning the tide as counting progresses.

The BJP’s aggressive campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, zeroed in on issues like the alleged pollution in the Yamuna River and the high-profile renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence—issues that seem to have resonated with a significant portion of the electorate.

As the final results draw near, all eyes are on whether AAP can pull off a dramatic comeback or if the BJP will seal a triumphant return to power in Delhi after two decades in the opposition wilderness.

