All Meghalaya Coal Mines Illegal, None Owned by Govt: Centre

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, called for urgent action to halt illegal coal mining in Meghalaya following a deadly explosion in the East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives. Reddy emphasised that the state has no government-operated or auctioned coal mines, making all mining activity illegal and calling for strict state supervision to prevent further tragedies.

The Minister highlighted that despite repeated warnings from the Union government, illegal coal mining continues to operate through mafia networks, exploiting vulnerable workers. “An accident has occurred in illegal coal mines in Meghalaya. Several people died. There is no Government of India coal mine here, nor has any block been auctioned. Illegal mining occurs and needs to be stopped under the supervision of the state government,” Reddy said while speaking to ANI. He has sought a detailed report from the Meghalaya government and urged immediate intervention to stop such activities.

Ex-Gratia Announced; CM Confirms Toll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the victims of the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) coal mine blast. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma confirmed the deaths of 18 individuals and said one person is receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital.

CM Sangma added that two cabinet ministers have been instructed to visit the site to coordinate with officials, review the situation, and take necessary actions. “The Deputy CM and I are in close contact with district administration, relevant departments, and the police. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. We will not tolerate negligence leading to such incidents,” he said.

This tragedy underscores the persistent issue of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, which remains outside the purview of government regulation. Authorities have been urged to crack down on unauthorised operations to prevent further accidents and safeguard miners’ lives.