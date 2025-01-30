Mumbai Police Nabs Cyber Fraudster from Guwahati in Digital Arrest Scam

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Biswajit Das, a cyber criminal from Noonmati, Guwahati, for allegedly running a digital extortion scam. Under his supervision, a fraudulent operation was being conducted in Mumbai, where victims were threatened with "digital arrest" to extort money.

Acting on a complaint filed by a Mumbai resident, the Mumbai Cyber Cell launched an investigation and apprehended Das from near a petrol pump in Noonmati, Guwahati. He has been taken into transit remand for further interrogation.

As per reports, Das contacted victims using the phone number 7895546797, posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer. He allegedly accused a retired Mumbai official of money laundering and coerced him into transferring a substantial amount.

He reportedly collected the funds into an IndusInd Bank account (No. 259387685033) and later transferred the money to multiple accounts, allegedly rented from individuals in Guwahati.

Following the victim’s complaint, Mumbai Police registered a case against Das under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66 of the IT Act, under FIR No. 8/25.

Notably, the arrested cyber fraudster had set up an entity named Wellness Multi Trade Private Limited near the Noonmati petrol pump, through which he carried out cyber fraud activities under the pretext of "digital arrest" scams. The investigation is ongoing.

