NDA’s Maiden Female Cadet Batch of 17 Graduates with 300+ Males

In a historic milestone for women in the Indian armed forces, the first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Thursday, receiving degrees alongside over 300 male cadets.

The convocation ceremony of the 148th NDA course was held at the academy, famously known as the "cradle of leadership," which trains officers for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh praised the first batch of female cadets on their graduation, expressing confidence that they will establish themselves as outstanding leaders.

A total of 339 cadets, including the 17 female cadets, received degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. Among them, 84 were awarded BSc degrees, 85 received degrees in Computer Science, and 59 earned Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees.

Prof. Poonam Tandon, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University and chief guest at the event, remarked, "Over the past decade, the NDA has produced more than 40,000 officers who have brought glory to India in both war and peace. They have carved an illustrious path, upheld the highest traditions of law and service, and inscribed chapters of courage in golden letters." She added, "Today, I had the privilege of conferring degrees to the cadets of the 148th course and presenting honours and trophies to deserving individuals."

She congratulated all the cadets on reaching this important milestone. "I hope this foundation stone will lead to a glorious and fulfilling career. I am especially thrilled that tomorrow marks the passing out of the first batch of female cadets from the NDA. Girls, your achievement today is not just personal—it represents a breakthrough for thousands of young women across India who look up to you. You are the torchbearers of change, courage, and capability," Tandon said.

"You have shown that the quest for excellence and service transcends gender. Your presence here is historic, and your example will inspire generations ahead. I salute your grit, grace, and determination," she said.

Cadet Lucky Kumar topped the Science stream. Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwah secured the top position in the Computer Science stream, Division Cadet Captain Shreeti Daksh, one of the 17 female cadets, topped the Arts stream, and Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi led the BTech stream.

The 148th course Passing Out Parade at NDA is scheduled for May 30. In 2021, following a Supreme Court order, UPSC opened NDA admissions to women.

