HS Paper Leak Case: No Further Custody for Mohammad Asiq as CID Custody Ends

The eight-day CID custody of Mohammad Asiq, one of the key accused in the Higher Secondary First Year question paper leak case, ended yesterday, with sources indicating that the CID was unlikely to seek further custody at this stage.

Meanwhile, the investigation continued to unfold, with several individuals linked to the scandal being summoned by the CID for questioning. Three individuals appeared before the agency for interrogation, following earlier rounds of questioning involving the director, principal, and three teachers of Advance Academy. All five had been allowed to leave after their statements were recorded.

Among those under scrutiny, Mohammed Nasiruddin, the proprietor of Advance Academy, was expected to be arrested, as he was believed to have played a significant role in orchestrating the leak. However, Nasiruddin did not cooperate with the investigation, citing health issues, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon.

The CID continues its probe, as the leak has raised serious concerns over the integrity and security of the examination process.