NEF Media Awards 2024 Recognizes Journalists for Focusing Issues of Northeast

The prestigious NEF Media Awards 2024 were presented to distinguished journalists for their exceptional work in promoting the issues of the North Eastern Region (NER) in Delhi.

The journalists who were conferred the award were Arunim Bhuyan, Reema Sharma, and Athouba. The awards were handed out during the final evening of the North East Festival.

Additionally, Sachin Gogoi, Senior Correspondent of BBC, was felicitated for his significant contributions in raising awareness about NER-related issues. Rishiraj Borkotoky, an entrepreneur setting up new ventures across Delhi, was also recognized for his efforts in promoting the region's development.

The event was graced by the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli, media entrepreneur Sanjive Narain, and Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, Kalyan Chakravarthy, who were acknowledged for their continued support.